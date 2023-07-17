Richland County deputies arrest woman accused of fraudulently receiving $60,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies arrested a woman accused of fraudulently receiving thousands of dollars worth of pandemic unemployment benefits.

Investigations revealed Jennifer Roberts used false documents to claim she’d been unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and qualified to receive the funds.

Officials said she received around $60,000 in illicit funds as a result and confessed to the scheme.

Roberts turned herself in and was arrested on May 31.

She is charged with obtaining signature or property under false pretenses valued at $10,000 or more.

