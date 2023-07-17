SkyView
Richland County Council hosts annual ‘Stuff a Bus’ school supply drive

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Council is hosting its annual “Stuff a Bus” school supply drive.

It’s being held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to drop off any supplies or donations.

Attendees can also enjoy a grill-off competition, vendors, music, and more.

The event is sponsored by Omega Men of Columbia and Random Days.

