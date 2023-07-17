SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pineapple in Pepsi? Tropical drink makes a return as a Little Caesars exclusive

Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.
Pepsi Pineapple is making a return exclusively to Little Caesars.(Little Caesars, Pepsi)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Whether pineapple belongs on pizza or not has been a controversial conversation for a long time. Now, the tropical fruit is making a return as an unusual ingredient in something else: Pepsi.

Pepsi is partnering with Little Caesars to bring back a tropical drink combination with pineapple flavored Pepsi.

Starting July 17 and for a limited time only, customers at Little Caesars can get the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16 ounce Pepsi pineapple drink and a large two-topping thin crust pizza when bought online for $9.99.

Little Caesars said it is bringing all pineapple lovers together, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping.

“The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both,” the pizza chain said in a release.

Pepsi Pineapple made its debut in 2020 for a limited time. The drink is now available exclusively at Little Caesars where customers can get it in a 16-ounce can.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Deputies stated the driver reached 100 miles per hour before crashing into the pond of the...
One teen dead, five others injured after crash in Richland County
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Steven Adams was wanted in connection with possibly having information on a missing woman found...
Man in custody after woman found dead inside home

Latest News

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
Sumter's Ward 1 lacks sitting city councilman 8 months after election
Sumter’s Ward 1 lacks sitting city councilman 8 months after election
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved
A worker answers calls at the 988 call center at Mental Health America of Greenville County.
Crisis calls in S.C. up in year since launch of 988 lifeline
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions