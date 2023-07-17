SkyView
“Music in the Moment” free concert at University of South Carolina

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In partnership with the University of South Carolina School of Music, the Music for People Collective is hosting a free, family-friendly concert to encourage mindful and spontaneous music-making.

Anchor Intisar Faulkner spoke with Dr. Wendy Valerio, a Professor of Music Education and Director of the Children’s Music Development Center at USC.

“The Music for People organization will bring any instrument for improvised music making, we go from the inside out, instead of reading notations,” said Dr. Valerio. “I know it sounds like it couldn’t work, but it does” added Dr. Valerio.

“Music in the Moment” is Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. You can visit the University of South Carolina website for additional information.

