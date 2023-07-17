Lowcountry man sentenced to 20 years for child sexual abuse material

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man was found guilty by a Dorchester County jury for 17 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said a 2020 investigation discovered John B. Johnson, 42, of Dorchester County was placing child sexual abuse material on an electronic service provider’s platform.

The source of the material was determined to be Johnson’s home in Dorchester County said investigators and on May 28, 2020, members of the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on the home said investigators.

According to a press release, Johnson admitted to detectives to be the source of the sexual abuse martial but claimed it was unintentional, a further forensic examination found additional files of child sexual abuse material on an electric device in the home that was shown to be used by Johnson.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Summerville Police, and North Charleston Police testified on behalf of the state during the trial.

Johnson was sentenced after a three-day trial and Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Johnson to the maximum 10 years on all counts and he will have to register as a sex offender once he is released. The Court structured the sentence in a way that resulted in a 20-year active-time sentence. according to a press release.

