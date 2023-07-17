James Muller honored by Lexington community with motorcycle ride

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Fallen Irmo Fire District firefighter James Muller and his family were honored by the Lexington community with a memorial ride.

The ride began at Bubba’s Pub and Grub in Lexington County and riders joined in with all proceeds going to the Muller family.

There were also raffles and live music honoring the fallen hero and those he left behind. Muller’s father, James, participated in the ride and spoke about his son’s legacy.

“(He) was a super guy in everything he did at 25 years old. He touched far more people than I will ever touch in my lifetime. The outpouring of support from the local community and the entire United States has been tremendous,” said his father.

Muller died last May while fighting a fire at the Tropical Ridge Apartments in Columbia.

