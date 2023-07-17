SkyView
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed...
FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. More than a dozen cars appeared to be off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn’t immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
One dead, five teens injured after overnight crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slightly less humid with smoky skies returning for the start of the new week

