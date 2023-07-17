FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We stay hot as humidity falls briefly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a nice one today with a great deal of sun, as humidity falls back for a little bit.

First Alert Headlines

Not as humid Monday and Tuesday, but highs still remain in the mid to upper 90s respectively.

Also some hazy smoke will return to the Midlands Monday and Tuesday as winds flip out of the Northwest.

Heat Indices will top out above 105 Wednesday through Friday as humidity levels creep back up.

Better chance for showers and storms returns Friday into Saturday.

In the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Depression Don.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For the start of the new work week some drier air will push into South Carolina, making it tough to see any rain chances pan out. Highs today will rise to the mid-90s, but heat index values should only top out near 98.

Winds will flip out of the northwest too, pushing down some smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires into our region.

Our temperatures will begin to soar, climbing into the upper 90s tomorrow through Friday.

As the humidity begins to increase over the region, our heat indices will shoot back up to 105+ Wednesday through Friday as well!

Spotty storm chances will begin to filter back on on Wednesday as well, in accordance with the humidity.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Seasonably hot but a little less humid with some haze. Highs in the low to mid 90s with peak feel-like temps near 98.

Tuesday: Very hot under hazy/smoky skies with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices top out near 103.

Wednesday: Even hotter with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures near 107-108. Some spotty pm storms are possible.

Thursday: A few PM showers and storms with breaks of hazy sun. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index value again around 107.

Friday: Hot and humid with highs near 96 and heat indices over 105 again, with some isolated showers/storms.

