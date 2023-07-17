Convicted killer Jeroid Price returns to custody in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), convicted killer Jeroid Price returned to custody in South Carolina after his return from New York City.

SCDC said their officers along with agents from South Carolina Law Enforce Division traveled to New York to return Price from Rikers Island’s West Facility to South Carolina custody, where he is currently at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

Authorities state Price is “housed in a single cell in SCDC’s most secure unit,” where he will remain until the best maximum-security prison for the remainder of his sentence is determined.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

