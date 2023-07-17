SkyView
Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead

Columbia shooting
Columbia shooting(WIS News 10 viewer)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened in the area of Wentworth Drive and Lorick Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

According to CPD, the 17-year-old boy was found dead outside.

Officers said an 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy were hurt and are still in the hospital. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

