Columbia police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department (CPD) said officers are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened in the area of Wentworth Drive and Lorick Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The 17-year-old male was found deceased outside. The other victims are an 11 y/o female,

15 y/o female & 16 y/o male. Investigators have been talking w/possible witnesses. Crime scene investigators collected ballistic evidence at the shooting location. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 17, 2023

According to CPD, the 17-year-old boy was found dead outside.

Officers said an 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy were hurt and are still in the hospital. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

