FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Slightly less humid with smoky skies returning for the start of the new week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weak frontal system is diving south across the Carolinas pulling down some slightly lower humidity levels but also some smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires over the Midlands for Monday and Tuesday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Warm and muggy tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Not as humid Monday and Tuesday making it feel a little more bearable outside.

Also some hazy smoke will return to the Midlands Monday and Tuesday as winds flip out of the Northwest.

Temperatures however will be heating up this week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Friday.

Heat Indices will top out above 105 Wednesday through Friday as humidity levels creep back up.

Best chance for widespread showers and storms returns Friday into Saturday with our next frontal system.

In the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Depression Don.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

We should continue to stay dry tonight with decreasing clouds and temperatures dipping down into the low to mid 70s.

For the start of the new work week some less humid air will push into the Carolinas eliminating rain chances Monday through Wednesday.

WIS (WIS)

Also, with the weak front pushing into the area Monday and Tuesday our winds will flip out of the northwest pushing down some smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Monday will be seasonable hot in the lower 90s but our temperatures will begin to soar climbing into the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Friday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Then as the humidity begins to creep back up over the region our heat indices will shoot back up to 105+ Wednesday through Friday.

WIS (WIS)

Our next system looks to arrive Friday into Saturday sparking off the best chance for widespread showers and storms.

In the central Atlantic Subtropical Depression Don has weakened some and continues to be a very disorganized system with winds near 35 mph.

WIS (WIS)

The good news is Don is expected to spin out over the open waters as a weak system and will just be a storm for the boats and fish.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday: Seasonably hot but a little less humid with some haze/smoke. Stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps near 99.

Tuesday: Very hot under hazy/smoky skies with highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices top out near 104.

Wednesday: Even hotter with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures near 106.

Thursday: Hottest day of the week, highs climb up to 98 with heat indices near 107. A couple PM showers and storms possible as humidity levels creep back up.

Friday: Extremely hot and humid with highs near 96 and heat indices over 105 with scattered showers and storms moving in during the afternoon/evening.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.