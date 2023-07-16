SkyView
Coroner releases cause of death for victim found dead inside her home

Mariam Hardee, 61, was found inside her home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2023.
Mariam Hardee, 61, was found inside her home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2023.(Storyblocks)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who was found dead inside her Ithica Drive home by family members.

Mariam Hardee, 61, was found inside her home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2023.

An autopsy performed at MUSC in Charleston revealed the cause of death as strangulation and the manner of death as a homicide.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is working with the coroner’s office to continue to investigate the homicide.

