Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the teenager who died after a high-speed chase with deputies and troopers on Saturday.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Brandon Nunez, 16, of Irmo, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this incident “, Coroner Rutherford states.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.