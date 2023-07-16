SkyView
Columbia firefighters respond to early morning house fire

Columbia firefighters responded to an early morning house fire.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire Department second shift crews in Battalion 4 responded to an early morning house fire on Baywater Drive.

Firefighters said the fast-moving fire spread to the roof, attic, carport, and three vehicles on the property.

The crews worked to put out the car fires before making their way into the home where they found heavy fire in the kitchen area.

Officials said everyone inside of the house made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

