Columbia firefighters respond to early morning house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire Department second shift crews in Battalion 4 responded to an early morning house fire on Baywater Drive.

Columbia firefighters responded to an early morning house fire. (Columbia Fire Department)

Firefighters said the fast-moving fire spread to the roof, attic, carport, and three vehicles on the property.

The crews worked to put out the car fires before making their way into the home where they found heavy fire in the kitchen area.

Officials said everyone inside of the house made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.