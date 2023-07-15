SkyView
Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing

A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made an emergency landing. (Source: WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A pilot was forced to land a plane on a highway in Florida after running out of fuel.

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

A 53-year-old pilot from Lee County landed the plane without injury on I-10 near mile marker 272, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP was notified of the landing at about 4 p.m.

The pilot was flying to Cross City when fuel ran out in one of the plane’s tanks and the aircraft wouldn’t transfer to the other fuel tank, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

As the pilot attempted to land, a motorist on the interstate realized what was happening and stepped in to help. According to the FHP, the driver slowed traffic and cleared a spot for the pilot to land on the highway.

Drivers then helped push the plane off the road and into a grass median, authorities said.

An officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took the pilot to get fuel after the landing.

Troopers then closed a portion of I-10 around 6 p.m. to give the pilot enough room for takeoff.

Authorities said the pilot will not face any fines.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

