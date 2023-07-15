Two inmates stabbed during fight at Richland County jail, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Richland County inmates were stabbed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) during a fight on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement said around 1 p.m. deputies were called to the detention center after an altercation between several inmates.

When deputies arrived they found out two men were hurt.

An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both treated by medical staff at the detention center for stab wounds.

The 18-year-old victim had around a dozen non-life-threatening stab wounds on his upper and lower body areas.

The stab wounds on the 23-year-old victim were also non-life-threatening.

Deputies said neither of the victims were cooperating when interviewed about the incident.

But after working with jail staff they were able to determine that the two victims were approached by a group of inmates who instigated the fight.

RCSD said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

