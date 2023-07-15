SkyView
Traffic moves again after crash on I-26 Eastbound

SCDOT cameras showed traffic building and moving slowly near the area.
SCDOT cameras showed traffic building and moving slowly near the area.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 26 Eastbound.

The early morning crash was half a mile from Exit 111B-US 1 to West Columbia which is close to Huntington and Rainbow Drives.

SCDOT cameras showed the crash has now been cleared.

