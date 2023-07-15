Recent changes to impact over 600 Prisma Health employees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are partnering with Compass One Healthcare for Environmental Services (EVS) at their hospitals in a change that will impact over 600 employees.

Officials said as part of the partnership, hourly EVS employees from all Prisma Health hospitals will move into positions with Crothall as long as they meet the pre-employment screening requirements. They added that no positions will be eliminated as part of the transition.

“Providing exceptional EVS services to our patients and families plays an essential role in the healing process,” said Clarence Sevillian, Chief Operation Officer, Prisma Health. “Our mission is to create a better state of health throughout South Carolina. A partnership with Compass One brings new, innovative ways to enhance this important service, including standardizing tracking and reporting, to elevate the overall quality of care we provide.”

Currently, the transition will impact 689 Prisma Health EVS employees from hospitals around South Carolina. This includes 41 in Oconee County, 33 in Pickens County, 23 in Laurens County, 261 in Greenville County, 266 in Richland County and 61 in Sumter County.

“We are committed to supporting the EVS team members through this transition and recognize the important role they play in providing this service throughout the Prisma Health system,” said Bobby Kutteh, Compass One Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to make the onboarding process as seamless as possible, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Prisma Health to continue to elevate the care they provide to the entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.