SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $875 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

No one matched all the winning numbers of Wednesday’s drawing, but two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.

The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested after shooting her husband on Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer
SCDOT cameras showed traffic building and moving slowly near the area.
Traffic moves again after crash on I-26 Eastbound

Latest News

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
Nikko Japanese Steakhouse in Florida has closed after customers reportedly got sick from eating...
Japanese restaurant closes after drugs allegedly found in food
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Dangerous heatwave intensifies for millions in the US
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’