One dead, five teens injured after overnight crash

SCHP was able to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from the traffic stop.
SCHP was able to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from the traffic stop.(Pixabay)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One teen is pronounced deceased and five others are injured after an overnight crash near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said around midnight on July 14, deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) with the pursuit of a driver in a Jeep Cherokee.

SCHP was able to stop the vehicle before the driver fled from the traffic stop.

The driver was reaching 100 miles per hour before crashing into the pond of the Chestnut Hill Plantation subdivision (near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road) around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

The Jeep sank into the water.

Officials said RCSD deputies went into the pond and began rescuing multiple teenagers from the vehicle.

Five people between the ages of 14-18 were taken to a local hospital for injuries but one person inside the vehicle did not resurface.

An RCSD dive team, Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and the Irmo Fire District were called to the scene to find the missing teen.

The search for the missing teen resumed in the morning after divers spent three hours after the crash searching for the teen in the muddy pond.

Around 10 a.m. divers discovered the body of a teenage male.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the pursuit and crash.

