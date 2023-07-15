SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New Disney pony born to pull Cinderella’s carriage

Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!
Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!(Twitter/Disney Parks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!

A female white Shetland pony was born Tuesday morning at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Bay Lake, Florida.

The foal joins her big sister Lilly, also a white Shetland, who arrived in 2019 and is named after Walt Disney’s wife.

The new pony, like Lilly, will begin training at the ranch when she is 2 years old.

The hope is that one day she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach for Disney’s fairytale weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

Lilly and her sister are following in the hoof steps of their parents, Lady and Ferdinand, who both served on Cinderella’s horse team.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested after shooting her husband on Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

Latest News

More than 90 million in 15 states under heat alert
Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber...
Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths
Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
1 officer killed, 2 others critically injured after shooting in Fargo, North Dakota
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history