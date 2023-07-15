Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A little more than a week after being convicted of murdering his wife’s lover, Greg Leon, the prominent Midlands restaurant operator, died Friday night at a local hospital.

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto Prisma just before midnight Friday.

Life keeps delivering blows. My good friend and friend to so many Greg Leon passed away at 11:56 last night. I am really hurting. He left a legacy for sure. 2023 has not been a great year for me so far. Maybe even years are better. Greg lived a full life. He was super religious.… pic.twitter.com/Pvwh9xUP4x — Eric Bland (@TheEricBland) July 15, 2023

His cause of death is unknown.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has not responded to requests for comment.

Leon was incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 6, 2023 for the murder of 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

Prior to his sentencing on July 6, several people addressed the court in support of Leon, including his sister, two of his sons and Bland.

“He’s the best dad you could ever ask for,” Alex Leon, one of Leon’s seven children, said.

Bland called Leon the hardest working businessman he has ever met in his entire career.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

