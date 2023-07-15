SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto Prisma just before midnight Friday.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Nick Neville
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A little more than a week after being convicted of murdering his wife’s lover, Greg Leon, the prominent Midlands restaurant operator, died Friday night at a local hospital.

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto Prisma just before midnight Friday.

His cause of death is unknown.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has not responded to requests for comment.

Leon was incarcerated at Kirkland Correctional Institution. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on July 6, 2023 for the murder of 28-year-old Arturo Bravo Santos on February 14, 2016, after discovering Santos and his wife in the back seat of a truck.

Prior to his sentencing on July 6, several people addressed the court in support of Leon, including his sister, two of his sons and Bland.

“He’s the best dad you could ever ask for,” Alex Leon, one of Leon’s seven children, said.

Bland called Leon the hardest working businessman he has ever met in his entire career.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested after shooting her husband on Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER -Summer heat and humidity will continue with a chance of afternoon storms.
Update on missing Sumter mom and 2-year-old son
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three
Two inmates were stabbed during a fight at Alvin S. Glenn.
Two inmates stabbed during fight at Richland County jail, deputies say
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
Deputies investigating overnight burgalary at gun store