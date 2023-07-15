SkyView
Man in custody after woman found dead inside home

Steven Adams was wanted in connection with possibly having information on a missing woman found...
Steven Adams was wanted in connection with possibly having information on a missing woman found dead in her Sumter home.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man is in custody after police believe he may have information on the death of a Henrietta Street woman.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Miranda Sexton was found dead inside her home by family members around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

An investigation found that Sexton suffered multiple injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Her car was also missing from the scene when investigators arrived.

Officers do believe the incident was isolated but were looking for a homeless man named Steven Michael Adams, 36.

Investigators believe Adams may know about the woman’s death.

Adams was also wanted by the Sumter Police Department in an unrelated theft at an Ashley Street home on July 7, 2023.

He is currently in custody and the missing car has been located.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything in the 30 block of Henrietta Street area on Friday is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

