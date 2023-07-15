Little Mountain woman arrested, accused of attempted murder

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Little Mountain woman accused of shooting at two men as they were driving on a road.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered, Bowers fired shots the night of May 28 from a car that was following a car with the two shooting victims inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “They were riding on Lazy Brook Drive in Little Mountain.”

According to arrest records, 21-year-old Breasia Bowers was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Bowers is held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Deputies said the two men were not injured by the gunfire; however, their car was hit and damaged, according to Koon.

“Investigators continue to work on this case, but it seems to stem from a disagreement among extended family members,” Koon said, “One of the victims is related to Bowers by

