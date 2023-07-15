Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

SkyView
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are seeking the arrest of a man suspected of killing three men and a woman in Hampton, Georgia.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference that authorities are seeking to arrest Andre Longmore, who is from Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Authorities declined to release the names of the victims, saying they were trying to notify their families.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore’s arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed the suspect directly: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an “active shooter incident” that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased,” county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police in Hampton, Georgia, planned to release more details at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

