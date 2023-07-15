SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested after shooting her husband on Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon
SCDOT cameras showed traffic building and moving slowly near the area.
Traffic moves again after crash on I-26 Eastbound
Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers