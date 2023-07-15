SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER -Summer heat and humidity will continue with a chance of afternoon storms.

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise each Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • The heat is on! Temperatures will reach the low 90s this weekend and it will feel like over 100.
  • Storm chances will continue to stay around 30-40%.
  • In the tropics, we are not tracing Subtropical Storm Don.
First Alert Summary

Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of afternoon showers and storms this weekend. A front will cross the area Late Saturday and into Sunday. We will have to watch any storms that do fire up as there is a marginal risk of severe storms in the Upstate for the daytime hours Saturday. Storms that develop could turn severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and downpours with lots of lightning.

Monday-Wednesday there is a lower chance of showers and storms because the front will stay close to the coast.

Wednesday - Friday high pressure settles in and highs reach the upper 90s with a few late day storms each afternoon.

In the central Atlantic Subtropical storm Don has formed with winds up to 45 mph but it is a very broad storm.

The good news is Don is expected to spin out over the open waters and will just be a storm for the boats and fish.

First Alert Forecast

Saturday: Hot and very humid with some isolated afternoon/evening showers and storms (storm chance 40%). Highs in the lower 90s with feels like temps near 105.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices near 105.

Monday: Still really hot but a little less humid. Highs in the low 90s that feel like temperatures near 103.

Tuesday: Very hot under mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s.

Wednesday: Hotter with highs in the upper 90s.

Thursday: Hottest day of the week, highs climb up to 99 with heat indices near 105. A couple stray showers possible as humidity levels creep back up.

Friday: Extremely hot and humid with highs near 97 and heat indices over 105 with a couple isolated storms possible.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

