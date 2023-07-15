FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Drier and hotter for our Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most of the Midlands will be drier today allowing temperatures to heat up again into the low to mid 90s this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Drier air works into the Carolinas today dropping rain chances to just 20-30% for a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.

With lots of sunshine expected this week temperatures will really be heating up with highs in the mid to upper 90s every day.

Feels like temperatures will continue to be in the triple digits with values pushing 105+ by the end of the week.

Best chance for widespread showers and storms returns Friday into Saturday with our next frontal system.

In the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Storm Don.

First Alert Summary

Today is trending drier although a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms can not be ruled out, otherwise it will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures topping out in the triple digits.

For the start of the new work week some less humid air will push into the Carolinas eliminating rain chances Monday through Wednesday.

Also, with the weak front pushing into the area Monday our winds will flip out of the northwest pushing down some haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

However, with the less humid air in place our temperatures will begin to soar climbing into the mid to upper 90s most of the week.

Then as the humidity begins to creep back up over the region our heat indices will shoot back up to 105+ by the end of the week.

Our next system looks to arrive Friday into Saturday sparking off more widespread showers and storms.

In the central Atlantic Subtropical Storm Don continues to be a very disorganized system with winds up to 40 mph.

The good news is Don is expected to spin out over the open waters as a weak system and will just be a storm for the boats and fish.

First Alert Forecast

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices near 101.

Monday: Still really hot but a little less humid with some haze/smoke. Stray shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps near 99.

Tuesday: Very hot under mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s. Heat indices top out near 102.

Wednesday: Hotter with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures near 103.

Thursday: Hottest day of the week, highs climb up to 98 with heat indices near 107. A couple PM showers and storms possible as humidity levels creep back up.

Friday: Extremely hot and humid with highs near 96 and heat indices over 105 with scattered showers and storms moving into the afternoon/evening.

