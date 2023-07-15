SkyView
Deputies investigating overnight burgalary at gun store

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.

Kershaw County deputies said around 4 a.m. two masked suspects broke into Freedom First Outfitters.

The masked suspects are accused of stealing ten glock handguns.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

You can also send an email to Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

