Deputies investigating apartment complex shooting after victim shot

The victim was taken to Richland Prisma Health by the EMS.
The victim was taken to Richland Prisma Health by the EMS.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after receiving reports of shots fired at Austin Woods Apartments.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a male laying on the ground moaning in pain and bleeding.

A deputy applied gauze and pressure to the wound.

He was not able to provide his name to deputies but did provide them with his mother’s number.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

