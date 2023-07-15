Deputies investigating apartment complex shooting after victim shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after receiving reports of shots fired at Austin Woods Apartments.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a male laying on the ground moaning in pain and bleeding.

A deputy applied gauze and pressure to the wound.

The victim was taken to Richland Prisma Health by the EMS.

He was not able to provide his name to deputies but did provide them with his mother’s number.

