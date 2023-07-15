SkyView
Coroner identifies moped driver killed in hit-and-run collision

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Sumter on Friday, July 14.
The hit-and-run collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Sumter on Friday, July 14.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has released the name of the person who died after a fatal hit-and-run collision near the intersection of US 15 and Seddon Drive.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Sumter on Friday, July 14.

The victim has been identified as Wendell Parker, 55, of Sumter.

According to Coroner Baker, the victim was driving his moped northbound on Highway 15 South when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Parker was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the collision.

