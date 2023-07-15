SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested after shooting her husband on Thursday morning.
Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
Lake City High School coach Ronald Baker was involved in a bus crash on the way from a football...
City of Lake City identifies high school coach and students involved in bus crash with tractor trailer
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Road in Swansea reopens after structure fire caused shutdown
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

Latest News

Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER -Summer heat and humidity will continue with a chance of afternoon storms.
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass