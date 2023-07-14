SkyView
‘We just continued to write’: Longtime pen pals meet for the first time in Conway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of longtime pen pals separated by nearly 4,000 miles finally met each other for the first time on Friday!

Patsy Gregory and Carol Krause met in Conway, around 70 years after they first wrote to each other. Gregory, who’s from the city of Preston in the United Kingdom, flew in with her daughter to Myrtle Beach before arriving in Conway to meet Krause.

“It was totally overwhelming when they told me we were finally going to meet,” said Gregory. “After missing so many instances when we said ‘Well if we can we will.’ We never quite managed to be on the same continent at the same time. So it’s absolutely lovely.”

The two told WMBF News they became pen pals through the Girl Scouts in 1955 and have kept up with each other ever since, even as they way they communicated changed. From writing letters to sending emails, texts and Facebook messages - they’ve stayed in touch.

They’ve also exchanged photos of family and gifts throughout the years along with cards for their birthdays, anniversaries and even for Christmas.

“We just continued to write,” said Krause. "

The two are also one month apart, with Gregory having celebrated her 80th birthday on June 6 and Krause turning 80 on July 6.

As for how many letters they’ve sent to each other? They simply just said, “a lot.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the teenager who died after a...
Coroner identifies teenager who died after high-speed chase with deputies
Mariam Hardee, 61, was found inside her home around 8 p.m. on July 9, 2023.
Coroner releases cause of death for victim found dead inside her home
