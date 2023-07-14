SkyView
Taking in the Purple Martins on Bomb Island at Lake Murray

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now above the skies of Bomb Island on Lake Murray, thousands upon thousands of purple martins are taking over the sky. This is the time of year they’re most active in our area. And you have an opportunity to see them up close through a two-hour guided boat tour several nights a week now through late August - before they take their migratory flight to South America.

Zach Steinhauser has spent many years researching and following the purple martins and their summertime sensation. He put together a documentary called Purple Haze: A Conservation Film.

The Wingard’s Market Purple Martin tour season is now through August 25th on Tuesday through Friday nights. You’ll enjoy the two-hour guided boat tour by casting off from Jake’s Landing Marina in Lexington at 7 p.m. You’ll return at 9 p.m.

The cost is $50 for an adult and $45 for children 13 and younger.

Register at https://wingardsmarket.com/purple-martins-of-south-carolina/.

See a clip of Zach’s documentary at https://www.purplehazeacfmovie.com/.

