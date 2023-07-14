SkyView
Soda City Live: Truly Scrumptious Creamery visits WIS!

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS News 10 team got a truly delicious treat to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Big thanks to father and daughter duo, Sarah and Darren Truel.

The truck is based in Columbia, but they travel all around for just about any event you could think of! Saturday, Truly Scrumptious makes its debut at Soda City farmer’s market in Columbia.

The Truels started the business back in 2019 after retiring from 25 years of humanitarian work overseas.

With a wide variety of flavors and friendly family-oriented service, you can’t help but smile when you walk up to the truck. I recommend the Killa Vanilla flavor. Sarah says the blackberry cobbler is her favorite, and Darren always goes for the butter pecan.

I say, you can’t go wrong whatever you choose! Try for yourself and celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

