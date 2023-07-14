Soda City Live: Truly Scrumptious Creamery visits WIS!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS News 10 team got a truly delicious treat to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Big thanks to father and daughter duo, Sarah and Darren Truel.

The truck is based in Columbia, but they travel all around for just about any event you could think of! Saturday, Truly Scrumptious makes its debut at Soda City farmer’s market in Columbia.

The Truels started the business back in 2019 after retiring from 25 years of humanitarian work overseas.

With a wide variety of flavors and friendly family-oriented service, you can’t help but smile when you walk up to the truck. I recommend the Killa Vanilla flavor. Sarah says the blackberry cobbler is her favorite, and Darren always goes for the butter pecan.

I say, you can’t go wrong whatever you choose! Try for yourself and celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.