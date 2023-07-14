SkyView
Soda City Live: Local movie wins best feature film in film festival

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, a local film production company participated in an out-of-state film festival, and they brought back a souvenir.

Out Da Barnz Ent is responsible for an inspirational movie adaptation of Dusty Springfield’s Iconic song “Son of a Preacher Man” which won Best Feature Film at the Charlotte Black Film Festival on Saturday.

Writer, producer and director of the Son-of-a-Preacher Man movie, Dr. Brandon Glover and one of the main actors, Marquise Lashawn who portrays “Jacob” in the movie joined Soda City Live to share more on the victory.

Click here for more information on the film.

Watch the movie by clicking on the link here on Amazon or Tubi.

