Soda City Live: Big Red Barn Retreat gears up for 6th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to jam at Segra Park this fall! Blythewood’s Big Red Barn Retreat is hosting its 6th annual Fall Jam at the Ballpark on October 7th and you’re invited!

This year’s musical guests include country artist Chris Janson and Brooks Herring, a musician, veteran, and advocate for the Big Red Barn Retreat who’s from right here in the Palmetto State. The evening will be filled with great live music, fellowship, and a full ballpark experience.

Co-founder of the Big Red Barn Retreat, Sutton Shaw, says there will be lots for the whole family to enjoy starting at 5 p.m. on October 7th. That day also happens to be a bye week for Gamecock football, so you won’t have to worry about the traffic!

Funds from the event go toward the Warrior PATHH program at the Big Red Barn Retreat. It’s a free program offered to combat veterans and first responders to help transform their post-traumatic struggles into strength and post-traumatic growth. The program uses educational and experiential activities to teach life skills and promote physical, emotional, and all-around health.

Herring graduated from the Warrior PATHH program last year. As an Army and Navy veteran, he said the program has helped his posttraumatic healing in many ways. Music was a huge part of his life while in the military and has played a major role in his healing journey after his service.

So, bring your friends and family to the ballpark for a fun time to help our nation’s heroes!

Segra Park in Columbia

October 7

Gates open at 5 p.m.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase. Tickets are on sale now!

