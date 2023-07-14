Road in Swansea shut down due to fire, firefighters respond

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Swansea Police Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire.

The fire is occurring in the 800 block of Redmond Mill Road in Swansea.

Officials said the road has been closed while emergency crews are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

