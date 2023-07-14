SkyView
Road in Swansea shut down due to fire, firefighters respond

Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Swansea.(County of Lexington)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Swansea Police Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire.

The fire is occurring in the 800 block of Redmond Mill Road in Swansea.

Officials said the road has been closed while emergency crews are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back here for updates.

