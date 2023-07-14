SkyView
River Bluff High School principal and family return to the mainland following car crash(River Bluff High School)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - River Bluff High School principal, Jacob Smith, and his family returned to the mainland following a car crash while vacationing in Hawaii.

According to a CaringBridge account, a website used to post medical updates, the family began the process to return to the east coast Thursday.

On Wednesday, June 28, Smith alongside his wife, Crystal, daughter Bekah and two sons, Banks and Jake, were involved in a two-vehicle car crash, according to the Hawaii Police Department. All five family members were hurt in the crash.

WIS initially learned about the crash through a letter sent to parents and students by River Bluff High School Academic Dean for Innovation, Meg Huggins.

On Wednesday, July 12, Smith updated the website with the news of the family’s return.

Crystal and Bekah are flying an air ambulance home tomorrow, leaving Honolulu around 1 PM (7 PM Eastern) and arriving in Atlanta at 4:30 AM Eastern. Banks and I will fly separately and meet them in ATL to settle in at the Shepherd Center. We are coming back to the East Coast. Praise God. Jake landed in Nashville this morning!

Jacob Smith

