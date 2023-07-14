Police search for suspect who allegedly stole over $1,300 in merchandise from Lexington big box store

SkyView
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced officers are on a search for a suspect who allegedly stole from a big box store.

Officials said the suspect allegedly stole merchandise valued at over $1,300 from a Lexington Walmart on June 22.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

