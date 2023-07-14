Man in critical condition after being shot by wife during domestic incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man was sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting on Thursday.

Investigators say Kershaw County deputies responded to a report of someone shot in the 500 block of Smyrna Road in Elgin.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was originally reported as an intruder broke inside a residence and shot a man when confronted.

But after an investigation, deputies determined the man was shot by his wife during an argument between the two.

Carie Lynn Cagle was arrested for attempted murder and criminal domestic violence high and aggravated nature.

Her husband is currently in critical condition but stable.

