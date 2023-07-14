Lexington County Museum returns burial flag to WWI veteran’s family

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Museum returned a burial flag to the family of a WWI veteran after it was found in a West Columbia apartment building hallway.

The flag and case belonged to Conrad Stumpf and was turned into the museum by Richard A. Little and Herman Adcox, Jr. with the Lexington County Veterans Group.

Adcox, who is a former Marine, told WIS News 10 his son found the flag in an apartment building hallway near the unit he lives in and brought it to him.

“If I couldn’t find anybody I was going to keep it myself and display it in my house, but then I said, ‘No, I shouldn’t do that,’” Adcox said.

Unsure of what to do with it, Adcox took it to a veterans group meeting for advice. That’s where Little, who is retired from the Army, said he suggested they take it to the museum in hopes a genealogist could locate Stumpf’s family.

“He didn’t want to see, nor did I want to see, the flag desecrated, and we both felt if there was a family out there they’d be happy to have that,” Little said.

The museum’s historical interpreter, Paul Stoetzel, got to work and did some digging into Stumpf and his family.

During his career as a genealogist, Stoetzle said he helped the Army identify the remains of missing soldiers to be brought home for proper burial. He did this by finding the soldiers’ living relatives for the Army to secure DNA samples from to compare to the remains.

After doing some research on Stumpf, he found out he enlisted in the Army on July 25, 1918 and served in 316th Infantry Division. His military career was a little less than a year.

“That year was a heck of a year if you were in the armed forces because the United States was not in World War I very long and that’s about the time frame where if you were going to see action as an American soldier, that would be the time frame you’d expect to see,” Stoetzle said.

Stoetzel’s research led him to a granddaughter living in the Columbia area relatively quickly, but it wasn’t an easy discovery.

“With a very, very wide open field, basically the entire United States, and with the knowledge — very quickly — there was a surprising number of people named Conrad Stumpf and a surprising number of Conrad Stumpfs who died in 1966,” Stoetzle said. “That was the most difficult part.”

After attempts to contact her through social media and by phone were unsuccessful, the museum said they reached back out to Little who revealed the flag was found at Quail Hollow Apartments.

Museum Director J.R. Fennell then contacted the apartment complex and discovered Stumpf’s granddaughter recently passed away.

Stoetzel said the flag was inadvertently thrown out when her apartment was cleaned out.

The apartment complex had the phone number of her son — Bart Kraeger, who lives in Illinois — on file and Fennell called him about the flag.

“Our family is forever grateful for everyone involved in helping us get it back,” Kraeger said. “It will now be placed back next to my grandfathers burial flag, where it belongs, for both to be handed down through the generations of our family.”

The museum said he was overjoyed to hear the flag had been saved and gave his address for it to be returned to the family in Illinois.

For Little and Adcox, they both recommend if someone finds a flag or other military memorabilia to give it to a veteran, take it to a a place like the Lexington County Museum or a nearby American Legion.

It was important to them to ensure the flag and Stumpf’s legacy as a veteran were honored and protected.

“All veterans, as far as I’m concerned, we’re all brothers and sister,” Adcox said. “I figured, I would just turn [the flag] over to somebody, and maybe somebody would find out what to do with it, and thank God somebody did.”

