Judge denies motions to relocate, separate defendants in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

(CLEAR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge denied two motions on Friday filed by Parker’s Corporation in the wrongful death lawsuit of Mallory Beach.

The judge denied a motion to move the case to another county and a second motion to separate the defendants in the case.

Four years ago Beach was killed in a boat wreck. Alex Murdaugh’s since murdered son Paul was charged with driving that boat under the influence and underage.

Paul was seen in surveillance video illegally buying alcohol at two different places before driving that boat, including a Parker’s convenience store, who the family attorney said should now be held accountable for Mallory’s death.

The following statement is from PK Shere, an attorney for Parker’s:

“Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial was one the most ‘reactionary and publicized proceedings in the history of the South Carolina judiciary and legal system.’ Being tethered to a convicted murderer - the most notorious criminal defendant in the last fifty years - leaves Parker’s potentially bearing the brunt of a punitive verdict through joint and several liability. We simply asked for fairness, for Parker’s to be tried separately from a convicted murderer. While we are disappointed in the judge’s ruling today, we look forward to presenting our case at trial next month.”

