Jim Hudson Automotive Group donates 1 million meals to Harvest Food Bank

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jim Hudson Automotive Group recently donated 1,000,000 meals to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Representatives from Harvest Hope Food Bank and the Jim Hudson Automotive Group hosted a press conference Wednesday where they helped raise awareness and discuss the importance of businesses assisting the food bank.

“We are so thankful for the Jim Hudson Automotive Group and their tireless support of our communities. To date, they are one of our most generous sponsors. Jim Hudson is a man who truly understands the importance of giving back to the community he serves and cares about all South Carolinians,” stated Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The donation is a result of the 11th annual Jim Hudson 2000 Sales Event where all nine Jim Hudson locations were tasked with selling 2,000 vehicles within two months.

“Each Jim Hudson 2000 Sales Event becomes more successful than the last. I am honored to know that our determination and teamwork led us to this incredible donation today. Raising the funds needed to feed one in ten South Carolinians who struggle with hunger is an achievement every Jim Hudson employee can be proud of. We only look forward to a bigger impact next year,” said Jim Hudson, CEO and founder of Jim Hudson Automotive Group.

This totals 11,000,000 meals donated in the past 12 years by the automotive group.

