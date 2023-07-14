Furry Friend Friday - Coco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Coco is a 12-year-old Poodle mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Can you imagine being abandoned during your golden years? Coco was surrendered at a local municipal shelter by his family because the toddlers in his previous home were causing him to have stress-induced seizures. But what they don’t realize is that the shelter environment can also be extremely stressful on an animal, potentially causing more seizures. Pawmetto Lifeline happily saved this little guy!

Coco is an extremely sweet and loving boy. He wants to be with you wherever you are! Coco wants to be held or sit in your lap as often as possible. He will bounce straight into your lap and give you all the kisses you could ever need! He has not been tested yet with other dogs but he has not shown any negativity when dogs walk by his kennel.

Coco is pretty healthy for his age. He does have a slight heart murmur. Pawmetto Lifeline has not seen any seizures since he has been with us so we are hoping it was just the stress. Coco is already neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines!

If you are interested in adopting Coco, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org The PickMe!SC statewide adoption event is going on now through July 22! Pawmetto Lifeline is offering reduced adoption fees on cats, kittens and large dogs. Kittens are $25, cats are $50, and dogs over 35 pounds are $50!

