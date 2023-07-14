SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our heat & humidity holds steady this weekend

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heat index values will consistently increase towards 105 degrees for our afternoon through the weekend!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

  • Hazy sunshine holds up for Friday with high temps pushing back to the mid-90s again.
  • Hotter temperatures continue towards the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s.
  • Spotty storm are chances back at it again as well, so remain weather aware during pm travels and outdoor activity.
  • Heat index values should be into the low 100s, likely lasting well into next week, where things could get even hotter.
  • Subtropical storm Don has formed out in the Atlantic.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! For Friday we’re back at it with more heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storm chances.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Feel-like temperatures will be pushing closer to 105 degrees from today, though the early stages of next week. These could rise higher later into next week so stay tuned and continue to keep up your sun and heat safety!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the chance of showers and storms back at it again. While most storms will still remain isolated, there is better potential for them to form later today, into the upcoming weekend, as more humidity filters back in to the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast Updates.

Today: Hot and humid with some late afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with some isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Hazy and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Hotter conditions remain with a few storms and highs around 94 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner David West reported Gabriel Clyburn, 18, drowned at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill...
18-year-old man drowns at Kershaw County lake
SCHP said the crash happened at U.S. 301 at Bonner Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday, when a...
Bus crash injures 4 students, high school coach in Orangeburg County
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts
James Cowart was charged with multiple traffic offenses, including failure to stop for blue...
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase
A capacity crowd at the Lexington town hall Wednesday night voiced their concerns to town and...
Lexington community voices concerns to town, county council about proposed 93-acre development on Lake Murray

Latest News

First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 7/14/23
First Alert Weather
WIS 5:30-6p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity in full force for this weekend