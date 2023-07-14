FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our heat & humidity hold steady this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heat index values will consistently increase towards 105 degrees for our afternoon through the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

Hazy sunshine holds up for Friday with high temps pushing back to the mid-90s again.

Hotter temperatures continue towards the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Spotty storm are chances back at it again as well, so remain weather aware during pm travels and outdoor activity.

Heat index values should be into the low 100s, likely lasting well into next week, where things could get even hotter.

Subtropical storm Don has formed out in the Atlantic.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For Friday we’re back at it with more heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storm chances.

Feel-like temperatures will be pushing closer to 105 degrees from today, though the early stages of next week. These could rise higher later into next week so stay tuned and continue to keep up your sun and heat safety!

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the chance of showers and storms back at it again. While most storms will still remain isolated, there is better potential for them to form later today, into the upcoming weekend, as more humidity filters back in to the Midlands.

Subtropical storm Don has formed out in the Atlantic with no anticipated threats towards the US.

First Alert Forecast Update s.

Today: Hot and humid with some late afternoon/evening showers and storms. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with some isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Hazy and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Hotter conditions remain with a few storms and highs around 94 degrees.

