East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say

Large flames were showing from the building when firefighters arrived.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area and made efforts to put out the fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators determined that a warehouse fire in east Charlotte was intentionally set on Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Tryon Street, near North Church Street.

Firefighters were met with massive flames coming from the building and began defensive operations.

According to CFD, 45 firefighters controlled the fire in about 90 minutes. No one was injured.

The intersection of North Tryon Street and West 24th Street was closed while crews responded to the situation.

Charlotte Fire is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

