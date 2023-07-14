East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators determined that a warehouse fire in east Charlotte was intentionally set on Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of North Tryon Street, near North Church Street.

Firefighters were met with massive flames coming from the building and began defensive operations.

According to CFD, 45 firefighters controlled the fire in about 90 minutes. No one was injured.

The intersection of North Tryon Street and West 24th Street was closed while crews responded to the situation.

Charlotte Fire is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.