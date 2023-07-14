SkyView
Driver arrested in DUI crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left one dead and another one injured on Friday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on I-26 Westbound at the 154 mile marker, when a 2019 Kia Stinger was traveling west, went off the roadway and collided with a disabled 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

While the passenger of the Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to a hospital, the driver died at the scene, troopers say.

They say the driver of the Kia Stinger, Derek Dolley, 37, was not injured in the crash.

Dolley was arrested and charged with one count of felony driving under the influence involving death and one count of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury, according to troopers.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

