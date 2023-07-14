City of Lake City holding community prayer for students and coach involved in bus crash

SkyView
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lake City community is holding a community prayer for the victims involved in a school bus crash.

On Thursday afternoon, a Lake City High School school bus was traveling from a football camp at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg when it was involved in a crash.

Four students and the football coach, Ronald Baker, were injured during the crash.

The students were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and the coach was taken to a Columbia area hospital.

The City of Lake City posted on its Facebook page saying the prayer will be held at the Lake City High School Football Field on Sunday, July 16.

The event will begin at 8 p.m.

Surrounding areas and communities are asked to join the city at the football field.

